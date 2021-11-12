Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus 2′ production is underway

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Production is underway for the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Crews began filming for “Hocus Pocus 2″ in Rhode Island on Oct. 18. Filming is expected to wrap near the end of the year, according to government officials in Rhode Island.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Director Anne Fletcher said in a news release.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

Disney+ replied in a thread on Twitter, saying the Sanderson sisters are already “running amok, amok, amok!” with a release date for the film of Fall 2022.

Middler also posted about the film’s status on Twitter, saying “Sistaaaahs! ‘Tis time!”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on...
LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot
Darcella Means alleges Louisville Metro Corrections officers stripped off her clothes and...
Woman ‘paraded naked’ in Metro Corrections files lawsuit

Latest News

A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in crash that killed Oldham County 16-year-old was arrested for DUI 3 days prior
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to...
Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency