I-71 South reopens after 3-car crash in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-71 South has reopened following a multi-car crash in Oldham County on Friday morning around 5 a.m. The lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Oldham County dispatchers.

At least one person was sent to the hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of any other injuries is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

