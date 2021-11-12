Support Local Businesses
I-71 South reopens after 3-car crash in Oldham County

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-71 South has reopened following a multi-car crash in Oldham County on Friday morning around 5 a.m. The lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Oldham County dispatchers.

At least one person was sent to the hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of any other injuries is unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

