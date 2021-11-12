Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

JCPS and others work to vaccinate younger kids

https://www.wave3.com/2021/11/12/jcps-others-work-vaccinate-younger-kids/
https://www.wave3.com/2021/11/12/jcps-others-work-vaccinate-younger-kids/(KWTX)
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Saturday and Sunday, more than 4,000 JCPS students aged 5 to 11 will get in line to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

JCPS will hold the vaccine site for that age group at 24 different sites.

“You never know how these things are going to go,” JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said. “You hear stories of vaccine hesitancy. We weren’t sure what to expect.”

The district said it is glad to see so many interested in vaccinating, because it adds another layer of protection in helping to slow the spread within schools.

“This is going to be a great moment for our community,” Murphy said. “We are all coming together and doing everything we can. We want to keep kids in school and keep COVID out.”

Over at the Kentucky Science Center, Angela Wilkins got her 11-year-old vaccinated Friday. The family has come to know just how crippling COVID 19 can be.

“At first we were really opposed to get the vaccination, but my 16-year-old caught COVID from work,” Wilkins said.

The mother of three said that one case caused her entire household to virtually come to a standstill as they all had to quarantine.

“It scared me a lot, so that’s why I decided to get all of us vaccinated,” Wilkins said.

This weekend, Floyd and Clark counties in Indiana will also be vaccinating 5 to 11-year-olds along with the Kentucky Science Center.

JCPS said it is looking at possibly hosting more clinics in the future.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on...
LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot

Latest News

The money would be allotted to give at-risk kids the option to choose how they can better their...
Louisville Metro project to assist youth, deter crime gets millions in funding
The 2021 Festival of Trees and Lights is back at Louisville Slugger Field
Festival of Trees and Lights returns to Louisville Slugger Field
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified
Early Friday morning, heavy machinery from a trailer toppled from a trailer, blocking access to...
Equipment blocks access to Watterson ramp from Bardstown Road after falling from trailer