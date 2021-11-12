JCPS and others work to vaccinate younger kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Saturday and Sunday, more than 4,000 JCPS students aged 5 to 11 will get in line to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

JCPS will hold the vaccine site for that age group at 24 different sites.

“You never know how these things are going to go,” JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said. “You hear stories of vaccine hesitancy. We weren’t sure what to expect.”

The district said it is glad to see so many interested in vaccinating, because it adds another layer of protection in helping to slow the spread within schools.

“This is going to be a great moment for our community,” Murphy said. “We are all coming together and doing everything we can. We want to keep kids in school and keep COVID out.”

Over at the Kentucky Science Center, Angela Wilkins got her 11-year-old vaccinated Friday. The family has come to know just how crippling COVID 19 can be.

“At first we were really opposed to get the vaccination, but my 16-year-old caught COVID from work,” Wilkins said.

The mother of three said that one case caused her entire household to virtually come to a standstill as they all had to quarantine.

“It scared me a lot, so that’s why I decided to get all of us vaccinated,” Wilkins said.

This weekend, Floyd and Clark counties in Indiana will also be vaccinating 5 to 11-year-olds along with the Kentucky Science Center.

JCPS said it is looking at possibly hosting more clinics in the future.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.