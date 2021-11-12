Louisville Metro project to assist youth, deter crime gets millions in funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New proposals on Louisville Metro’s use of American Rescue Plan funds would allow close to $15 million giving children access to community programs.

The money would be allotted over three years to the Office of Youth Development and the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, giving at-risk kids the option to choose how they can better their lives.

Filling the gap for Louisville’s youth is exactly what a Louisville mother wants to see pouring into the community.

The single-mother didn’t want to share her identity over safety concerns, but she’s tried to keep her 15-year old son out of trouble, Her son ended up getting arrested for first-degree robbery.

”I feel like these kids need outlets and there’s none in the city,” the woman said.

The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods said around 85,000 children and families are directly impacted by violence.

”With the money [Metro Council has], we can really clean this community up,” she said. “If we do right with the money they have.”

Mothers and families alike motivated Metro Council to approve millions to help those at risk juveniles. Council members approved 6.5 million dollars to mitigate and deter kids from committing crimes.

District 4 Councilman Jecorey Arthur says the approval of the money to these youth development programs is monumental in helping the community outside of police work.

”This funding will be utilized to develop juvenile assessment center to receive and assess youth who have been detained,” Arthur said.

He said the multi-pronged program will enable children’s access to resources; whether it’s in their communities or when they’re in custody.

The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and Youth Development Program will offer the autonomy to youth when they’re in trouble.

It will allow the child to pick the services or programs that best fit where their issues lie; whether it’s to right their wrongs, get mental help and eventually, gain skills to enter the workforce and live a life outside of crime.

The program calls for partnering with mental health organization to help recover and evaluated kids; some may get help through the services, while others may still need other disciplinary action.

Ultimately, this mother says, stability and services are what Louisville’s at-risk youth needs.

”We all drop the ball at some point,” the unidentified mother said. “We have to pick it back up and protect our kids the best way we know how in the society we’re in.”

Another facet of the program calls for hiring five court sworn officers to relieve LMPD officers of staying with juveniles after they’re brought into custody.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.