Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man hit by a car on Interstate 265 near La Grange Road early Thursday morning has been identified as 49-year-old Joseph Shaw, according to a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

He was hit around 4:30 a.m. he allegedly stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. He was partially in the road when a driver tried swerving out of the way and hit him.

Shaw died at the crash site. Mitchell said the second driver stayed behind as officers investigated and closed the southbound lanes of the interstate. That driver was later brought to UofL Hospital to get treatment for minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe that the driver was impaired or intoxicated, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash further.

