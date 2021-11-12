Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified

A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another driver after getting out, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.(TRIMARC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man hit by a car on Interstate 265 near La Grange Road early Thursday morning has been identified as 49-year-old Joseph Shaw, according to a Jefferson County deputy coroner.

He was hit around 4:30 a.m. he allegedly stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. He was partially in the road when a driver tried swerving out of the way and hit him.

Shaw died at the crash site. Mitchell said the second driver stayed behind as officers investigated and closed the southbound lanes of the interstate. That driver was later brought to UofL Hospital to get treatment for minor injuries.

Investigators do not believe that the driver was impaired or intoxicated, Mitchell said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash further.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on...
LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot
Darcella Means alleges Louisville Metro Corrections officers stripped off her clothes and...
Woman ‘paraded naked’ in Metro Corrections files lawsuit

Latest News

Early Friday morning, heavy machinery from a trailer toppled from a trailer, blocking access to...
Equipment blocks access to Watterson ramp from Bardstown Road after falling from trailer
A crowd packed the council chambers, demanding councilmembers vote against the contract.
Metro Council approves LMPD captain, lieutenant contract
Food in pallets at the Dare to Care food bank in Louisville Kentucky.
Rising food costs hurting Dare to Care food bank
St. Matthews Police Department
St. Matthews Police to perform scheduled training drills at Waggener High School