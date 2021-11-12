Support Local Businesses
Meth found in loaf of bread leads to Lafourche drug bust

What deputies found between slices of bread on Tuesday wasn’t exactly nutritious.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
During a search, agents in Lafourche Parish found suspected methamphetamine hidden in a loaf of bread, said Sheriff Craig Webre. Agents arrested suspected drug dealer Reggie Estay, 46, of Larose, as well as Robin Morant, 53, Sherman Allen Jr., 40, and Sue Gisclair, 41.

Agents arrested suspected drug dealer Reggie Estay, 46, of Larose, as well as Robin Morant, 53,...
Estay was located on Tuesday at a traffic stop after being investigated by detectives for some time. During the stop, an agent’s K-9 alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, agents located a loaf of bread in its retail packaging. Inside the package, they discovered part of the loaf had been hollowed out to conceal a bag containing over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

After obtaining a warrant, deputies found more meth, cash, and drug-related items. The three other additional suspects, who were also in the possession of heroin, were at the residence where they were arrested.

Estay was previously arrested on similar charges back in May.

Estay was booked on the aforementioned warrant. He was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Bail is set at $100,000.

Morant was booked on outstanding warrants for Misdemeanor Theft, Contempt of Court, and Distribution of Methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Bail is set at $34,050.

Allen was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Heroin. His bail is set at $12,500.

Gisclair was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. She was released after posting bail in the amount of $2,500.

