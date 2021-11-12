Metro Council approves LMPD captain, lieutenant contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council voted 18-8 to approve a new contract for some LMPD members.

The contract includes an 8.2 percent pay raise for lieutenants and accountability reforms. The contract only applies to captains and lieutenants, as the contract for sergeants and officers was rejected by members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police (RCFOP) in September.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields spoke to the Committee of the Whole before Thursday night’s meeting. She shared details of the contract and answered questions from councilmembers.

“I’m more concerned with policy and how we construct it,” Shields said. “I’m not seeing anything in the contract that will limit our ability to put in place the policy that we need.”

However, it wasn’t enough to convince everyone. While councilmembers called it the most progressive contract ever, some said it was rushed without enough opportunity for oversight.

Some found issues with how long complaint records will be kept and policies for discipline.

“If we want accountability in the next contract, let’s end paid suspension for police misconduct,” District 5 Councilman Jecorey Arthur (D) said. “If we want accountability, let’s make sure use of force is a fireable offense.”

Many councilmembers voted to move forward with the contract, instead of waiting for further negotiations.

“This is not a perfect contract, but it is a substantial improvement from the contract we were asked to approve last time,” District 9 Councilman Bill Hollander (D) said.

The vote was quickly followed by a chant from the audience repeating the phrase “shame on you!”

The River City Fraternal Order of Police released a statement after the vote:

We appreciate the support of the Metro Council to get this contract passed – a contract overwhelmingly approved by our members serving as lieutenants. The command level leaders of the LMPD, above the rank of sergeant, have been working under an expired contract since 2018. Supporting and approving this contract now is a critical step that may allow this department to retain the future of LMPD leadership. Our work is not done. The goal now is to work diligently to negotiate a contract that is acceptable to our officers and sergeants.

