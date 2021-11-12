Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Metro Council approves LMPD captain, lieutenant contract

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council voted 18-8 to approve a new contract for some LMPD members.

The contract includes an 8.2 percent pay raise for lieutenants and accountability reforms. The contract only applies to captains and lieutenants, as the contract for sergeants and officers was rejected by members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police (RCFOP) in September.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields spoke to the Committee of the Whole before Thursday night’s meeting. She shared details of the contract and answered questions from councilmembers.

“I’m more concerned with policy and how we construct it,” Shields said. “I’m not seeing anything in the contract that will limit our ability to put in place the policy that we need.”

However, it wasn’t enough to convince everyone. While councilmembers called it the most progressive contract ever, some said it was rushed without enough opportunity for oversight.

Some found issues with how long complaint records will be kept and policies for discipline.

“If we want accountability in the next contract, let’s end paid suspension for police misconduct,” District 5 Councilman Jecorey Arthur (D) said. “If we want accountability, let’s make sure use of force is a fireable offense.”

Many councilmembers voted to move forward with the contract, instead of waiting for further negotiations.

“This is not a perfect contract, but it is a substantial improvement from the contract we were asked to approve last time,” District 9 Councilman Bill Hollander (D) said.

The vote was quickly followed by a chant from the audience repeating the phrase “shame on you!”

The River City Fraternal Order of Police released a statement after the vote:

We appreciate the support of the Metro Council to get this contract passed – a contract overwhelmingly approved by our members serving as lieutenants. The command level leaders of the LMPD, above the rank of sergeant, have been working under an expired contract since 2018. Supporting and approving this contract now is a critical step that may allow this department to retain the future of LMPD leadership. Our work is not done. The goal now is to work diligently to negotiate a contract that is acceptable to our officers and sergeants.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail

Latest News

Food in pallets at the Dare to Care food bank in Louisville Kentucky.
Rising food costs hurting Dare to Care food bank
St. Matthews Police Department
St. Matthews Police to perform scheduled training drills at Waggener High School
More than a century later, Charles Leonard’s diary, photos and story survive in the hands of...
Louisville man’s quiet courage during WWI revealed more than a century later in his diary
Darcella Means alleges Louisville Metro Corrections officers stripped off her clothes and...
Woman ‘paraded naked’ in Metro Corrections files lawsuit