Metro Council approves redistricting plans for city of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council has voted in favor of redistricting plans for the city’s 26 legislative districts.

On Thursday, Metro Council passed a motion 19-7 in favor of new boundaries created following the conclusion of the 2020 US Census.

The districts were reviewed by Members of the Ad Hoc Committee on Redistricting, who were tasked with reviewing and redrawing boundaries based on changes seen in population shifts.

Jefferson County’s population was said to have grown from 741,096 in 2010 to 782,969 to 2020 with more people shifting from west to east Louisville, according to Metro Council.

Metro Council said the proposed maps were created in an attempt to prioritize equal representation.

