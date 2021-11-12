Support Local Businesses
NKY man charged with murder alleges victim was stealing from him, police say

A Mason County man arrested last Friday has now been charged with murder after the man he is...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Mason County man arrested last Friday has now been charged with murder after the man he is accused of shooting later died.

Maysville police responded to the 600 block of Buckner Street around 2:30 p.m. and say they found Russell Chandler Jr., 34, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and elbow.

Chandler was taken to UC Medical Center but the Hamilton County Coroner says he died a week later on Nov. 12.

When police arrested Gregory Moore, 62, last Friday, they say Moore told them he shot Chandler.

Gregory Moore, who was arrested last Friday, has now been charged with murder.
Gregory Moore, who was arrested last Friday, has now been charged with murder.(Mason County Detention Center)

Moore alleged that Chandler was stealing from him and according to the police report said, “that the next time he stole from him that it would be the last.”

Police say that Moore told them he gave his gun to his cousin to hide and that the cousin later told them where the gun was located.

Moore is jailed at Mason County Detention Center on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Moore’s bond was set at $100,000 cash.

