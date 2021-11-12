Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Prices on some types of meat have skyrocketed

You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be. Inflation is...
You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be. Inflation is impacting the cost of food. Will it also make your holiday meal cost more?(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ve probably noticed your grocery bill is higher than what it used to be.

Inflation is impacting the cost of food. Will it also make your holiday meal cost more?

It is a busy time of the year for meat processors. Of course, with the holiday season upon us, there is more demand for turkey, ham and other types of meats.

The people at Summit Meats in Pulaski County tell us they have been able to keep prices stable for most of the holiday-type meats, such as turkey and ham. However, they say for other types of meat, the prices have skyrocketed, some of them going up 200% to 300%.

A lot of that is based on the market price.

“Now when it comes into rib eyes, t-bones, and briskets and things of that nature, we have to fluctuate because it makes sense. You have to follow the market, like in any business,” said Kyle Turpen.

Of course, the big question is when are prices are going to stabilize? No one seems to know.

However, many people believe once the pandemic comes to an end, at least that, what some people believe is an excuse for the higher prices, will start to stabilize as well.

We also checked with major retailers such as Walmart, Meijer and Kroger, and we were told that there are no major turkey shortages in central Kentucky with the price of most birds being one to two dollars per pound.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on...
LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot

Latest News

WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
UAW and Deere agree to potential contract; vote next week
Two organizations in Louisville are helping to better serve the city’s LGBTQ+ community and...
Louisville nonprofits opening new facilities serving LGBTQ+ community
Nursing student responds to wreck near USI campus.
Nursing student responds to crash near USI campus