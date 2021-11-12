Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

‘Road hog’: Large pig causes roads to briefly close in SC county

Authoirties in York County, SC, said roads were briefly closed Thursday after a large pig was...
Authoirties in York County, SC, said roads were briefly closed Thursday after a large pig was causign delays. The 'road hog' was later reuinted with its owners.(York County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was delayed on roads in one South Carolina county Thursday night, but not for the reason anyone would normally expect.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said lanes were closed on Old York Road at Earnest Drive in the York community at around 7:15 p.m. because of a large pig in the road.

TRAFFIC: Two lanes are closed at Old York Rd. at Earnest Dr. in York because… and we’re not kidding… a large pig...

Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Authoirties said the “road hog” was causing onlooker delays as deputies arrived on the scene. Authorities stayed there to ensure the pig was safe.

The owners were located and loaded the animal, named “Papa Pig,” up to take him home a little under an hour later.

However, because “Papa Pig” broke his owners’ trailer, the sheriff’s office offered its horse trailer in order to get him home safely.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Teen killed in Oldham County crash
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
The VINE system lets victims know where perpetrators are and when they’re released from...
‘I have to stay mad’: Woman says VINE system failed to notify her when alleged abuser got out of jail

Latest News

The truck was caught on camera stealing a light display from the Waterfront Park in Brandenburg.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Holiday light theft in Meade County; officials searching for driver
St. Matthews Police Department
St. Matthews Police to perform scheduled training drills at Waggener High School
Food in pallets at the Dare to Care food bank in Louisville Kentucky.
Rising food costs hurting Dare to Care food bank
Inflation at a 30 year high
A 6.2% jump in the Consumer Price Index is causing some to choose between bills and essential items