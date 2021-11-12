St. Matthews Police to perform scheduled training drills at Waggener High School

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police will be conducting training at Waggener High School on Friday morning.

Training will be conducted starting around 8 a.m. on Friday, according to a post on social media.

Police said several patrol cars as well as fire and EMS vehicles will be on scene during that time.

Residents in the area are warned that the drill will run for approximately two hours.

