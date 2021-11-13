Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Biden bill would give local news outlets ‘shot in the arm’

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending bill includes a provision that, if it becomes law, would mark the first time the federal government has offered targeted support to local news organizations.

The help would come in the form of a payroll tax credit for companies that employ eligible local journalists.

The measure would allow newspaper, digital news outlets and radio and TV stations to claim a tax credit of $25,000 the first year and $15,000 the next four years for up to 1,500 journalists.

It’s a response to a growing alarm that the elimination of newsroom jobs is leaving communities without access to critical information.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe

Latest News

The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
WAVE 6PM WEEKEND
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Packers officially activate Rodgers off COVID-19 reserve list