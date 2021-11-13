Support Local Businesses
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue golden eagle hit by car

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a golden eagle Friday that was reportedly hit by a car in...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a golden eagle Friday that was reportedly hit by a car in Colorado Springs.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a golden eagle Friday that was reportedly hit by a car in Colorado Springs.

Officer Sarah Watson rescued the bird after a call from the public. CPW says raptors often collide with cars as they chase prey.

The eagle was dazed and bleeding and might have had a head injury. The bird was loaded into a crate and transported to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor campus in Pueblo.

Officers plan to rehabilitate and be released into the wild when it recovers.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

