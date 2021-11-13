Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Family of 16-year-old runaway girl pleads for her to come home

It has been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home.
It has been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home.(Christi Mclain)
By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home.

“I wake up every morning with a gung ho feeling that today’s the day and another day to bring them home,” said Jamie Bravata, Amber’s mother. “And then when night time hits, I fall apart because this was another day I didn’t bring them home.”

The family believes she is with her uncle, Jacob Clare.

Police say Jacob picked up his three year old son, Noah, last weekend. Authorities say he was supposed to return Noah to his mother by the end of the weekend.

Authorities say he never did.

[Previous Story: Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him]

“I just never in my entire life thought he would do something like this,” said Christi Mclain, Jacob’s sister. “We just want them home. We just want to know they’re ok.”

Police say Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Jacob and Amber Clare both live in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Jacob is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, including the Gallatin Police Department. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for three-year-old Noah.

Jacob’s daughter, Kelsey McKinney, had a message for her father: come home.

“I love both of them so much,” said McKinney. “I wish my dad would bring them home.”

Anyone with information can call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Ohio County Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on...
LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Friday evening, Nov. 12, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Friday evening, Nov. 12, 2021
Donald Hohman, an Army veteran who was held hostage for 444 days at the U.S. Embassy in Iran,...
Army veteran held hostage for 444 days laid to rest
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
JCPS and others offer vaccine clinics this weekend to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-olds.
JCPS and others work to vaccinate younger kids
The money would be allotted to give at-risk kids the option to choose how they can better their...
Louisville Metro project to assist youth, deter crime gets millions in funding