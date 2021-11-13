Family of 16-year-old runaway girl pleads for her to come home

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home.

“I wake up every morning with a gung ho feeling that today’s the day and another day to bring them home,” said Jamie Bravata, Amber’s mother. “And then when night time hits, I fall apart because this was another day I didn’t bring them home.”

The family believes she is with her uncle, Jacob Clare.

Police say Jacob picked up his three year old son, Noah, last weekend. Authorities say he was supposed to return Noah to his mother by the end of the weekend.

Authorities say he never did.

“I just never in my entire life thought he would do something like this,” said Christi Mclain, Jacob’s sister. “We just want them home. We just want to know they’re ok.”

Police say Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Jacob and Amber Clare both live in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

Jacob is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, including the Gallatin Police Department. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for three-year-old Noah.

Jacob’s daughter, Kelsey McKinney, had a message for her father: come home.

“I love both of them so much,” said McKinney. “I wish my dad would bring them home.”

Anyone with information can call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Ohio County Central Dispatch at 270-298-4411.

