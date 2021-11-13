FORECAST: Cold Saturday underway

WEATHER HEADLINES

SNOW? Possible Sunday Morning; grassy amounts at best with no travel impacts expected

WINDY: Gusts to around 30 mph possible by midday Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any sunshine this morning will be brief as clouds will overtake the skies for a good chunk of the afternoon.

This will keep us cold with wind chills in the 30s all day. Brief partly cloudy skies will likely become overcast again before sunrise.

Sunrise burst of snow expected (no travel impacts) with any remaining moisture changing to just rain off/on the rest of the day. Windy with a quick jump into the lower 50s.

Not much moisture left but anything that remains could fall as flurries. No impacts. Cold night.

