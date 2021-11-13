Furman hands UofL first November home loss since 1972

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mike Bothwell scored 30 points as Furman beat UofL 80-72 in overtime on Friday night. It was the Cards first loss in the month of November in the KFC Yum! Center. They entered the night 46-0.

It was also UofL’s (1-1) first home loss in the month since 1972, including games played in Freedom Hall.

The Paladins (2-0) jumped out to a 24-12 lead, but the Cards stormed back. UofL led 39-35 at the half.

The Cards were up 67-62 with just under three minutes remaining, but failed to score again in regulation.

Furman outscored UofL 13-5 in overtime.

It was the second of six games that the Cards will play without head coach Chris Mack, who is serving a university issued six-game suspension.

“You know again, we’ll look at the tape,” UofL assistant coach Mike Pegues said. “I’m not putting all of this on the players, by any stretch. I have to be better. Our staff has to be better. Our responsibility right now is to find a way to improve our team over the course of how ever many days until coach gets back and takes things over.”

Noah Locke led UofL with 20 points. Jae’Lyn Withers added 14. Malik Williams had 10 rebounds and Mason Faulkner finished with 6 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Garrett Hein had 18 for Furman. Alex Hunter hit 5-9 from three and finished with 17 points.

The Cards are back in action on Monday night hosting Navy at 8 p.m.

