Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Judges double down on decision to block vaccine mandate on bigger businesses

Judges double down on decision to block vaccine mandate on bigger businesses
Judges double down on decision to block vaccine mandate on bigger businesses(MGN)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Late Friday, Nov. 12, a panel of judges with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals doubled down on their decision to pause a federal vaccine mandate on bigger businesses.

The panel initially ruled the mandate cannot be enforced last week after business owners across the South filed lawsuits.

Those business owners argue the Biden administration and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) overstepped by implementing the mandate which requires businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations against COVID-19 and enforce weekly tests for the virus among unvaccinated employees.

In response to the lawsuit, the Biden administration defended its mandate by writing any decision to overturn the mandate completely, “would likely cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

The panel of judges chose to reaffirm their decision Friday, despite that defense.

“...Health agencies do not make housing policy, and occupational safety administrations do not make health policy,” the latest ruling states. “In seeking to do so here, OSHA runs afoul of the statute from which it draws its power and, likely, violates the constitutional structure that safeguards our collective liberty.”

Judges on the panel specifically took issue with the broadness of the mandate, which they say fails to acknowledge the diverse workplaces that would be impacted.

“...Rather than a delicately handled scalpel, the Mandate is a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer that makes hardly any attempt to account for differences in workplaces (and workers) that have more than a little bearing on workers’ varying degrees of susceptibility to the supposedly “grave danger” the Mandate purports to address,” the latest ruling states.

The latest ruling does not fully toss out the mandate, it simply pauses any enforcement until court challenges have been heard or the judges choose to allow it to move forward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Crime tape generic
Double shooting under investigation in eastern Louisville
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez
Suspect arrested for shooting, carjacking of Louisville teen tied to robbery, 3 other carjackings
Investigators learned a man who showed up to Norton Children's Hospital looking for help on...
LMPD: Man shows up to Norton Children’s Hospital after being shot

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 2 to 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
Two organizations in Louisville are helping to better serve the city’s LGBTQ+ community and...
Louisville nonprofits opening new facilities serving LGBTQ+ community
Nursing student responds to wreck near USI campus.
Nursing student responds to crash near USI campus
WAVE 3 News: Friday evening, Nov. 12, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Friday evening, Nov. 12, 2021