LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.

Calls came in to dispatchers around 8:31 p.m. on reports of a boy who arrived at UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to LMPD Major Shannon Lauder.

Police said the child was driven to the hospital by a family member.

The boy was then escorted by LMPD and EMS to Norton Children’s Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No other details were provided. Investigation is ongoing at this time.

