Louisville nonprofits opening new facilities serving LGBTQ+ community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two organizations in Louisville are helping to better serve the city’s LGBTQ+ community and youth.

Louisville Pride Foundation announced a new LGBTQ+ Community Center is set to open in early 2022 at 1244 South Third Street. The Center’s focus will provide a safe and welcoming location for LGBTQ+ individuals, friends and family and to provide a location to serve existing LGBTQ+ organizations.

The building is currently home to the Asia Institute Crane House, and the community center will operate out of the building’s second and third floor.

“The building is perfect for us. It was love at first site,” Mike Slaton, executive director of the Louisville Pride Foundation said in a release. “The space meets all the criteria that the community have identified as being important, and it only needs a little bit of work before it will be ready. We anticipate a phased opening, with limited activity starting very soon, and full operations sometime next year.”

A second location, Sweet Evening Breeze, will also be opening in 2022 at 801 Barrett Avenue. The space will offer a resource center for homeless LGBTQ+ youth, with counseling, career and educational coaching, and more.

“Prior to Sweet Evening Breeze residing in the space, it was formerly used as a dental office so there is a lot of room for creativity as we build out the use for operating,” Glenn Martin, executive director of Sweet Evening Breeze said in a release. “Like LPF, we will need to update the space a bit, add some furniture, and some of our own finishing touches. Once we make it our own, we will be ready for full operation.”

Both organizations are seeking sponsors, donors and volunteers ahead of their official opening next year.

