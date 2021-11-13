Packers officially activate Rodgers off COVID-19 reserve list
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Aaron Rodgers has been activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list as expected, and he’ll start Sunday against the Seahawks.
Rodgers will return having only missed one game after testing positive for the virus, which is key for the 7-2 Packers, who are very much in the hunt for the top seed and the only bye in the NFC.
You can watch Seahawks-Packers on NewsChannel 7 at 3:25 on Sunday.
