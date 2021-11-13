Support Local Businesses
Packers officially activate Rodgers off COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Aaron Rodgers has been activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list as expected, and he’ll start Sunday against the Seahawks.

Rodgers will return having only missed one game after testing positive for the virus, which is key for the 7-2 Packers, who are very much in the hunt for the top seed and the only bye in the NFC.

You can watch Seahawks-Packers on NewsChannel 7 at 3:25 on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

