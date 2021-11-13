Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 12 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 12:

St. X 18, Manual 16

Bloomington South 48, New Albany 20

Male 56, Bullitt East 8

Trinity 40, Ballard 0

Christian Academy-Louisville 43, Mercer County 7

South Oldham 33, Atherton 3

Atherton 21, North Bullitt 7

Kentucky Country Day 30, Frankfort 0

North Hardin 27, Central Hardin 21

Spencer County 7, John Hardin 5

Bullitt Central 48, Fairdale 7

Bishop Brossart 36, Nicholas County 0

Newport Central Catholic 54, Dayton 6

Pikeville 28, Hazard 6

Raceland 28, Paintsville 14

Russellville 24, Crittenden County 7

Williamsburg 49, Pineville 13

Beechwood 48, Holy Cross-Covington 0

Green County 32, Metcalfe County 12

Lexington Christian 61, Danville 13

Mayfield 55, Murray 6

Middlesboro 43, Breathitt County 33

Owensboro Catholic 36, Hancock County 0

Walton-Verona 27, Carroll County 7

West Carter 27, Martin County 19

Bardstown 42, LaRue County 7

Belfry 21, Lawrence County 14

Bell County 28, Rockcastle County 8

East Carter 26, Ashland Blazer 16

Glasgow 48, Taylor County 13

Mason County 8, Fleming County 0

Paducah Tilghman 31, Union County 28

Allen County-Scottsville 35, Franklin Simpson 28

Boyle County 47, Lexington Catholic 13

Corbin 42, Lincoln County 21

Franklin County 14, Central 8

Johnson Central 50, Letcher County Central 14

Logan County 39, Hopkinsville 37

Scott 43, Harrison County 7

Covington Catholic 35, Conner 14

Fredrick Douglass 48, Scott County 7

Owensboro 43, Graves County 0

South Warren 28, Bowling Green 3

Southwestern 27, Pulaski County 7

Woodford County 51, West Jessamine 16

Daviess County 51, Henderson County 28

Madison Central 41, Bryan Station 18

Paul Laurence Dunbar 41, Tates Creek 34

Ryle 36, Dixiee Heights 7

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.