Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 12 scores

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 12:

  • St. X 18, Manual 16
  • Bloomington South 48, New Albany 20
  • Male 56, Bullitt East 8
  • Trinity 40, Ballard 0
  • Christian Academy-Louisville 43, Mercer County 7
  • South Oldham 33, Atherton 3
  • Atherton 21, North Bullitt 7
  • Kentucky Country Day 30, Frankfort 0
  • North Hardin 27, Central Hardin 21
  • Spencer County 7, John Hardin 5
  • Bullitt Central 48, Fairdale 7
  • Bishop Brossart 36, Nicholas County 0
  • Newport Central Catholic 54, Dayton 6
  • Pikeville 28, Hazard 6
  • Raceland 28, Paintsville 14
  • Russellville 24, Crittenden County 7
  • Williamsburg 49, Pineville 13
  • Beechwood 48, Holy Cross-Covington 0
  • Green County 32, Metcalfe County 12
  • Lexington Christian 61, Danville 13
  • Mayfield 55, Murray 6
  • Middlesboro 43, Breathitt County 33
  • Owensboro Catholic 36, Hancock County 0
  • Walton-Verona 27, Carroll County 7
  • West Carter 27, Martin County 19
  • Bardstown 42, LaRue County 7
  • Belfry 21, Lawrence County 14
  • Bell County 28, Rockcastle County 8
  • East Carter 26, Ashland Blazer 16
  • Glasgow 48, Taylor County 13
  • Mason County 8, Fleming County 0
  • Paducah Tilghman 31, Union County 28
  • Allen County-Scottsville 35, Franklin Simpson 28
  • Boyle County 47, Lexington Catholic 13
  • Corbin 42, Lincoln County 21
  • Franklin County 14, Central 8
  • Johnson Central 50, Letcher County Central 14
  • Logan County 39, Hopkinsville 37
  • Scott 43, Harrison County 7
  • Covington Catholic 35, Conner 14
  • Fredrick Douglass 48, Scott County 7
  • Owensboro 43, Graves County 0
  • South Warren 28, Bowling Green 3
  • Southwestern 27, Pulaski County 7
  • Woodford County 51, West Jessamine 16
  • Daviess County 51, Henderson County 28
  • Madison Central 41, Bryan Station 18
  • Paul Laurence Dunbar 41, Tates Creek 34
  • Ryle 36, Dixiee Heights 7

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 29
Touchdown Friday Night: Oct. 29

Most Read

Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Early Friday morning, heavy machinery from a trailer toppled from a trailer, blocking access to...
Equipment blocks access to Watterson ramp from Bardstown Road after falling from trailer

Latest News

One of the richest events in American horse racing finished this past weekend with a...
Louisville trainer Brad Cox celebrates Breeder’s Cup success as star horses head for retirement
Brad Cox looks on as his horses train at Churchill Downs.
Louisville trainer Brad Cox celebrates Breeder’s Cup success as star horses head for retirement
UK tips off against Duke in Coach K's final season
#9 Duke Outlasts #10 Kentucky in Top 10 Showdown
UofL assistant coach Mike Pegues
Cards Survive In Debut for Pegues