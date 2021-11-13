Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 12 scores
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 12:
- St. X 18, Manual 16
- Bloomington South 48, New Albany 20
- Male 56, Bullitt East 8
- Trinity 40, Ballard 0
- Christian Academy-Louisville 43, Mercer County 7
- South Oldham 33, Atherton 3
- Atherton 21, North Bullitt 7
- Kentucky Country Day 30, Frankfort 0
- North Hardin 27, Central Hardin 21
- Spencer County 7, John Hardin 5
- Bullitt Central 48, Fairdale 7
- Bishop Brossart 36, Nicholas County 0
- Newport Central Catholic 54, Dayton 6
- Pikeville 28, Hazard 6
- Raceland 28, Paintsville 14
- Russellville 24, Crittenden County 7
- Williamsburg 49, Pineville 13
- Beechwood 48, Holy Cross-Covington 0
- Green County 32, Metcalfe County 12
- Lexington Christian 61, Danville 13
- Mayfield 55, Murray 6
- Middlesboro 43, Breathitt County 33
- Owensboro Catholic 36, Hancock County 0
- Walton-Verona 27, Carroll County 7
- West Carter 27, Martin County 19
- Bardstown 42, LaRue County 7
- Belfry 21, Lawrence County 14
- Bell County 28, Rockcastle County 8
- East Carter 26, Ashland Blazer 16
- Glasgow 48, Taylor County 13
- Mason County 8, Fleming County 0
- Paducah Tilghman 31, Union County 28
- Allen County-Scottsville 35, Franklin Simpson 28
- Boyle County 47, Lexington Catholic 13
- Corbin 42, Lincoln County 21
- Franklin County 14, Central 8
- Johnson Central 50, Letcher County Central 14
- Logan County 39, Hopkinsville 37
- Scott 43, Harrison County 7
- Covington Catholic 35, Conner 14
- Fredrick Douglass 48, Scott County 7
- Owensboro 43, Graves County 0
- South Warren 28, Bowling Green 3
- Southwestern 27, Pulaski County 7
- Woodford County 51, West Jessamine 16
- Daviess County 51, Henderson County 28
- Madison Central 41, Bryan Station 18
- Paul Laurence Dunbar 41, Tates Creek 34
- Ryle 36, Dixiee Heights 7
