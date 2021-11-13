Vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds underway within JCPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than four thousand 5 to 11-year-olds are getting in line this weekend to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bryce White was one of many JCPS students who received the COVID vaccine. He was also one of last of his siblings to get the shot.

“My brother did it and I wanted to do it too,” Bryce said.

Bryce’s mother, who is a fourth grade teacher for the district said Bryce wanted to get the shot before the CDC approved it for 5 to 11-year-olds.

“He said I want to get vaccinated, and I said ‘well they haven’t quite approved it yet,’” White said.

White said Bryce was glad he can take one more step to making sure he and his family are safe.

“He’s really excited because he wants to spend time with his grandmother, she has isolated herself from the other grandkids,” she said.

Health officials said it’s important for all who qualify to be vaccinated, especially as the holidays roll around.

“We’re going to have families getting together in the next few weeks,” said Dr. John Richard with SphereDX. “It’s going to be really necessary for us to continue to do the right thing in keeping ourselves and families healthy.”

The hope is that as more JCPS students become vaccinated, less spread will happen within the classroom.

“Children need to be in school learning,” Dr. Eva Stone with JCPS said. “This is the most important thing we can do to help mitigate the learning loss that has occurred with this pandemic.”

In total, more than 4,100 JCPS students made appointments to be vaccinated this weekend.

The second dose for the vaccine will be available to those students around December 2 and 3.

