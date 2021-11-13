VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana woman is thankful for her home surveillance system after an odd experience with a delivery truck.

Kerstin Hart was home when the FedEx truck pulled up, but never heard a knock at the door and saw it drive away.

“I went outside, started looking for the package, couldn’t find it,” she remembered.

She then saw the video from her home surveillance system.

In the video, the driver can be seen opening the door, moving some packages in the truck, but never actually drop anything off. The driver didn’t even exit the van.

Online tracking on the package said it was left at the back door, but it wasn’t there.

“All I can think is ‘They just stole my package,” Hart said. “Is that theft?”

Hart said she contacted FedEx but didn’t get any answers. That’s when she filed a police report and finally heard back.

Their response left her with even more questions.

“They called me and said that my package was not stolen, their driver did not steal the package, that she was afraid to leave it at our house that someone would steal it,” Hart said.

She was confused because her house doesn’t have any close neighbors.

“The back of my house faces farm fields, there are no houses,” Hart said.

“You hear about the porch pirates all the time, people coming and stealing your package,” she continued. “Now I’m just starting to think, ‘How many times is it really somebody else stealing the package or are the FedEx drivers just driving off with your package?’”

Hart is still waiting for that package.

She said she’s keeping a close eye on those cameras in the future and thankful she had them in the first place.

“If we didn’t have the security system, it would be their word against mine,” she said.

FedEx did not return our request for comment.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.