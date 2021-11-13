Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually drop anything off.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana woman is thankful for her home surveillance system after an odd experience with a delivery truck.

Kerstin Hart was home when the FedEx truck pulled up, but never heard a knock at the door and saw it drive away.

“I went outside, started looking for the package, couldn’t find it,” she remembered.

She then saw the video from her home surveillance system.

In the video, the driver can be seen opening the door, moving some packages in the truck, but never actually drop anything off. The driver didn’t even exit the van.

Online tracking on the package said it was left at the back door, but it wasn’t there.

“All I can think is ‘They just stole my package,” Hart said. “Is that theft?”

Hart said she contacted FedEx but didn’t get any answers. That’s when she filed a police report and finally heard back.

Their response left her with even more questions.

“They called me and said that my package was not stolen, their driver did not steal the package, that she was afraid to leave it at our house that someone would steal it,” Hart said.

She was confused because her house doesn’t have any close neighbors.

“The back of my house faces farm fields, there are no houses,” Hart said.

“You hear about the porch pirates all the time, people coming and stealing your package,” she continued. “Now I’m just starting to think, ‘How many times is it really somebody else stealing the package or are the FedEx drivers just driving off with your package?’”

Hart is still waiting for that package.

She said she’s keeping a close eye on those cameras in the future and thankful she had them in the first place.

“If we didn’t have the security system, it would be their word against mine,” she said.

FedEx did not return our request for comment.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe
William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Early Friday morning, heavy machinery from a trailer toppled from a trailer, blocking access to...
Equipment blocks access to Watterson ramp from Bardstown Road after falling from trailer

Latest News

Nursing student responds to wreck near USI campus.
Nursing student responds to crash near USI campus
It has been one week since 16-year-old Amber Clare ran away from home.
Family of 16-year-old runaway girl pleads for her to come home
Sen. Mike Braun, (R) Indiana
FEC raises questions about Sen. Braun’s campaign finances
Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden