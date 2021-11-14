Support Local Businesses
Banner day at Cardinal Stadium: Lamar’s number retired and U of L crushes Syracuse

Lamar Jackson (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After losing so many close games this season, the Louisville Cards put it all together as they whipped Syracuse 41-3 on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium. U of L played about a perfect first half as they led the Orange at the break, 35-3.

Then during intermission, Louisville held its much anticipated ceremony for its Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson. Jackson’s jersey number 8 was retired as he became the school’s second player to have their number retired. Johnny Unitas is the other honoree.

" A whirlwind, it was overwhelming.” said Jackson after his number was unveiled on the upper deck section of the stadium. " Heart warming. I was trying to get emotional inside but I couldn’t show it”, he laughed.

For Louisville, quarterback Malik Cunningham put on a Lamar-like performance. Cunningham passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another as the Cards improved to 5-5 on the season, one victory away from becoming bowl-eligible.

“I though Malik showed great poise today,” said U of L head coach Scott Satterfield. " He was able to distribute the football and our guys made some great plays.”

Cunningham scored the first TD of the game on a first quarter keeper. Later he connected with Tyler Harrell on a 33 yard strike and Louisville’s lead was 14-3.

The Cards hung three more scores on the board in the second quarter as Cunningham fired a pair of touchdown tosses to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and one to Jordan Watkins. Louisville kicker James Turner booted a pair of field goals in the second half to round out the scoring.

Next up for U of L is a trip to Duke for a Thursday night showdown in Durham, NC.

