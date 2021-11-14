Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Beshear unveils COVID-19 memorial honoring lives lost

On Sunday a memorial was unveiled at the Kentucky State House to remember the more than 10,000...
On Sunday a memorial was unveiled at the Kentucky State House to remember the more than 10,000 people who died due to COVID-19(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 10,000 people who lost their lives to COVID-19 were remembered on Sunday.

“These lives and the people they leave behind deserve the dignity and the compassion that we all must muster,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

As Kentucky crossed milestone number of deaths, Beshear related the loss to an entire city being wiped out.

“Imagine losing the entire population of Versailles,” Beshear said.

One of those 10,000 who lost their life was Gerald Woodward. His wife, Jacqueline, spoke about the sacrifice he gave working on the front lines of the pandemic as a hospital nurse.

“He loved his patients, he loved caring for others, and his team knew they could always depend on him,” Woodward said.

The father and grandfather had a nearly 26-year career in healthcare. He died of COVID before a vaccine was made.

“We had already talked about it,” Woodward said. “We both knew that we were going to take that vaccine. We knew that was going to be what we needed to do, so that we could continue to be here.”

To remember Woodward and the countless others who have lost their lives because of the pandemic, a new memorial will be installed on state house grounds in six months.

“It’s going to be a place where people can process their grief,” Beshear said. “It’s going to be a place where they can talk about a lost loved one with their kids.”

That memorial is being paid for through the generosity of healthcare facilities across the state.

Beshear said he hopes that the memorial serves as a reminder for all Kentuckians to continue to hold compassion for one another, especially those who lost someone because of COVID.

“If you go back to that very first loss, all of us throughout this state were hurting for that family,” Beshear said. “Well, the last person we lost is just as important.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified

Latest News

Catalpa Road in Lexington is know for their beautiful sights.
Lexington road dubbed ‘Most Instagram-able’ location for fall foliage
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
(Source: Pexels)
FORECAST: Windy, rainy before a cold night
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Midday Nov. 14, 2021