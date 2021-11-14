Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues

Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx(KFYR)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Global supply chain issues are affecting designer brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren and more, leaving bargain hunters at a loss.

The companies said they are stepping away from those discount chains like T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Ross, who carry the excess of premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

According to some designer brands, discounts stores are the least profitable outlet and they dilute their image. These brands were already moving away from the chains before the pandemic.

T.J. Maxx said not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 12.
Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 12 scores

Latest News

(Source: Pexels)
FORECAST: Windy, rainy before a cold night
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Midday Nov. 14, 2021
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE 3 News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2021: High school football Week 11 recap
Officers say people abiding by the rules is the ultimate goal.
KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation