Dog stolen from Wisconsin home returned, suspect arrested

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stolen dog case in the Village of Mazomanie.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Authorities say a woman suspected of stealing a dog from a Mazomanie residence has been arrested and the canine is back home.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Jackson was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

There were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was missing from the home.

A deputy received a call Saturday from someone claiming to have Jackson. The deputy went to the caller’s residence early Sunday morning and found the dog.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a domestic animal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

