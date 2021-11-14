EKY animal shelter receives help from out-of-state rescue group

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter relies on several rescue groups to help them relocate shelter animals, but this past weekend, the shelter received more than just that.

Several volunteers from Rescue Outreach, based out of Wisconsin, traveled several hours to donate food, fix kennels, and help shelter staff tend to the animals.

“It feels great. It’s like a soul good kind of thing,” said Jennifer Kozolowski, Rescue Outreach Volunteer. “It’s something that when you give your time and energy to something that you’re really not gonna get anything out of, you get a lot back in your heart and soul.”

Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter staff members say they’re thankful for the support of Rescue Outreach.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to have people that travel eight to ten hours away to come here to do what we can’t get people in our own communities to do.” said Minnie Owsley, Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter staff member.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.