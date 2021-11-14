Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah school district says Friday it will open an independent investigation into alleged bullying of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide.

The family of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for being Black and having autism. They accuse the district of not doing enough to protect their daughter after they reported the bullying to the school.

The outside probe marks an escalation of action after the Davis School District said earlier this week it was doing its own investigation and that it had responded appropriately.

The district was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 12.
Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 12 scores

Latest News

FILE - Co-defendants, from left, John Artis and Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, right, arrive at...
John Artis, co-defendant of ‘Hurricane’ Carter, dies at 75
The 10-year-old girl's family accuses the school district of not doing enough to protect their...
After 10-year-old's suicide, family alleges bullying, says school ignored complaints
In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, won’t attend memorial event Sunday
Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of...
Struggle to hire Santa actors due to COVID-related issues, staffing agency says