FORECAST: Flurries possible as cold temperatures remain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy and cold tonight

Cold start to the week

Nice warm up for the mid week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday night will be chilly with the potential for a few flurries in the evening. Clouds clear overnight as lows slide below freezing and into the 20s for many.

We finally get the sunshine back (with a few clouds in the mix) for Monday. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the 40s. Monday night will be a bit warmer with lows in the 30s for most as some clouds remain overhead.

Southerly wind and sunshine push Tuesday’s high into the 60s.

Wednesday will stay warm with highs near 70 degrees!

Our next rain maker arrives late Wednesday bringing showers through the start of the day on Thursday with cooler temperatures.

