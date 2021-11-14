Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Flurries possible as cold temperatures remain

By Christie Dutton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy and cold tonight
  • Cold start to the week
  • Nice warm up for the mid week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday night will be chilly with the potential for a few flurries in the evening. Clouds clear overnight as lows slide below freezing and into the 20s for many.

We finally get the sunshine back (with a few clouds in the mix) for Monday. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the 40s. Monday night will be a bit warmer with lows in the 30s for most as some clouds remain overhead.

Southerly wind and sunshine push Tuesday’s high into the 60s.

Wednesday will stay warm with highs near 70 degrees!

Our next rain maker arrives late Wednesday bringing showers through the start of the day on Thursday with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening Nov. 14, 2021

Most Read

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified

Latest News

Here's WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday evening Nov. 14, 2021
The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.
Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/10