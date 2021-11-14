Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Windy, rainy before a cold night

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINDY: Gusts near 35 mph are possible today
  • NEXT FRONT: Rainy and windy conditions return Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shower chances gradually decrease into the afternoon; however, areas of drizzle will still be possible. It will also be windy today, with gusts in near 35 MPH possible this afternoon and evening.

Some flurries and areas of drizzle are possible this evening. Clouds clear overnight as lows slide into the 20s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday as highs top out in the 40s. Some clouds remain overhead Monday night with lows in the 30s.

After a warmer and drier Tuesday, another cold front brings rain and wind back into the forecast. Behind that front, highs look to fall into the 40s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

