Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Huge second quarter keys Cats’ win over Vandy

(Source: University of Kentucky)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky Wildcats lit up the scoreboard with 24 points in the second quarter enroute to a 34-17 triumph over Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville.

Quarterback Will Levis was instrumental in UK’s first half blitz. Levis fired a six- yard touchdown pass to Wan’dale Robinson in the first quarter as the Cats took a 7-3 lead into the second.

Kentucky then hit stride as Levis got it going with a TD toss to Izayah Cummings to give the Cats a 14-3 cushion. Then, UK’s defense made a key play as Jaylen Geiger picked off an ill-advised pass from Vandy’s Ken Seals and hustled 31 yards to the endzone.

Later in the second quarter, UK’s Chris Rodriguez, who rushed for 114 yards, scored on a short run to put his team up 28-3. Wildcat kicker Matt Ruffalo booted a field goal to close out the first half scoring.

Kentucky wasn’t as sharp in the second half as the Commodores made a bit of run to narrow the gap for the game’s final margin.

UK is now 7-3 and will host New Mexico State on Saturday at Noon at Kroger Field.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road identified
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe

Latest News

Lamar Jackson (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Banner day at Cardinal Stadium: Lamar’s number retired and U of L crushes Syracuse
Indiana’s slump continues as Rutgers romps
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Nov. 13 2021
UofL assistant coach Mike Pegues
Furman hands UofL first November home loss since 1972