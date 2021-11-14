Huge second quarter keys Cats’ win over Vandy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky Wildcats lit up the scoreboard with 24 points in the second quarter enroute to a 34-17 triumph over Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville.

Quarterback Will Levis was instrumental in UK’s first half blitz. Levis fired a six- yard touchdown pass to Wan’dale Robinson in the first quarter as the Cats took a 7-3 lead into the second.

Kentucky then hit stride as Levis got it going with a TD toss to Izayah Cummings to give the Cats a 14-3 cushion. Then, UK’s defense made a key play as Jaylen Geiger picked off an ill-advised pass from Vandy’s Ken Seals and hustled 31 yards to the endzone.

Later in the second quarter, UK’s Chris Rodriguez, who rushed for 114 yards, scored on a short run to put his team up 28-3. Wildcat kicker Matt Ruffalo booted a field goal to close out the first half scoring.

Kentucky wasn’t as sharp in the second half as the Commodores made a bit of run to narrow the gap for the game’s final margin.

UK is now 7-3 and will host New Mexico State on Saturday at Noon at Kroger Field.

