Indiana’s slump continues as Rutgers romps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana Hoosiers made six turnovers and visiting Rutgers rolled by IU 38-3 on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. The latest defeat moved Indiana’s losing straight to six in a row.

The Scarlet Knights led 14-0 after the opening quarter. Rutgers’ running back Isaih Pacheco scored both touchdowns on short runs.

The Hoosiers only score on the day came in the second quarter on a Charles Campbell 47-yard field goal. Rutgers led at the intermission 17-3.

The Scarlet Knights padded their lead with a pair of third quarter touchdowns and they led 31-3 heading to the final quarter.

Indiana, now 2-8, will host Minnesota on Saturday at 3:30 P.M.

