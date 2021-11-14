KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation

Bullitt County, Ky. (WAVE) - When Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officer Logan Reynolds heard reports that people had been illegally hunting deer in Bullitt County, he began gathering a team to investigate. He found kernels of corn piled in a field, next to trail cameras and a tree stand - all on land where no hunting was allowed.

That’s when he decided to lay a trap - a pair of realistic deer, in the field, hoping that the poacher would stop and reveal themselves. Partnering with the Mt. Washington Police Department six officers, in the middle of the night, set out the decoys and lay in wait.

When someone shines a light into a field while looking for deer, that’s called spotlighting, and a citation can be issued. If the poacher fires a weapon on or across a road, it is a class-A misdemeanor. Officer Reynolds said these operations are designed to weed out poachers from regular hunters.

“We’re not looking to entice someone that is a legitimate hunter,” Reynolds said. “We try to place the decoy in an area that only is going to be seen by somebody who is purposefully looking to catch it with a spotlight or shoot it after hours.”

This operation was the night before the modern gun season began in Kentucky. Reynolds said this is a popular night for poaching, as people can shoot a deer in the dark, and then take it to a station the next morning and claim it was fairly harvested.

The decoy deer isn’t a new idea - the faux fauns were supposed to have remote control movement, but repeated shots by poachers made the function inoperable. Game warden Christian Casey said poachers take the bait fairly often.

“We’ve actually had success in the past down here with this,” Casey said. “It’s one of those things, you know, it’s either a long boring night or it’s a lot of action.”

A few vehicles slowed down or made repeated passes around the field, but none stopped to investigate. Reynolds said he suspects trail camera photos of the wardens made it to social media, and the jig was up.

“It was a pretty quiet night tonight, but we’re okay with that because our ultimate goal is compliance,” Reynolds said. “I feel like in that respect we accomplished something here tonight by - sometimes no news is good news.”

The modern gun season is from November 13th through the 28th.

