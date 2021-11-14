Lou City strikes late to nip Charlotte

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Cameron Lancaster came up in the clutch Saturday for Louisville City FC, drilling an 89th-minute penalty kick to send the club on to yet another USL Championship Eastern Conference Final appearance.

The boys in purple prevailed by a 1-0 score over the Charlotte Independence at Lynn Family Stadium, setting up a rematch of the 2020 conference final. It’ll be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium.

Left back Jonathan Gomez led to the game-winning moment while working on the edge of Charlotte’s box. The Independence’s Joel Johnson went for a sliding tackle, and rather than contact the ball with his foot, it bounced off his trailing arm.

Seconds later, Lancaster stepped up with a thundering strike to mark his team-leading 21st goal across all competitions this season.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.