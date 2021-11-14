Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Lou City strikes late to nip Charlotte

By Louisville City FC Release
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Cameron Lancaster came up in the clutch Saturday for Louisville City FC, drilling an 89th-minute penalty kick to send the club on to yet another USL Championship Eastern Conference Final appearance.

The boys in purple prevailed by a 1-0 score over the Charlotte Independence at Lynn Family Stadium, setting up a rematch of the 2020 conference final. It’ll be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium.

Left back Jonathan Gomez led to the game-winning moment while working on the edge of Charlotte’s box. The Independence’s Joel Johnson went for a sliding tackle, and rather than contact the ball with his foot, it bounced off his trailing arm.

Seconds later, Lancaster stepped up with a thundering strike to mark his team-leading 21st goal across all competitions this season.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Friday night.
LMPD: 3-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being shot in the chest
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 12.
Touchdown Friday Night: Nov. 12 scores

Latest News

Huge second quarter keys Cats’ win over Vandy
Lamar Jackson (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Banner day at Cardinal Stadium: Lamar’s number retired and U of L crushes Syracuse
Indiana’s slump continues as Rutgers romps
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Nov. 13 2021