Turkeys from Jasper to be pardoned by President Biden

(WMC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WFIE) - Some Hoosier turkeys will be at the White House Rose Garden Friday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement at her last press briefing.

She said the 74th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation will include pardons for a turkey and it’s alternate from Jasper, Indiana.

According to White House history, it’s often said that President Lincoln’s 1863 clemency to a turkey recorded in an 1865 dispatch by White House reporter Noah Brooks was the origin for the pardoning ceremony.

The officials turkey presentation began in 1947.

No word yet on which farm the Jasper turkeys are coming from.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

