Blackiston Mill Road bridge reopens with temporary fix
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - With a temporary fix, the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge across Silver Creek is open again.
After the City of Clarksville discovered a large hole forming in the bridge, it was closed on Friday.
It was reopened on Monday after crews installed a temporary metal plate over the hole.
Plans for filling or repairing the hole have not been announced.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.