Blackiston Mill Road bridge reopens with temporary fix

Plans for filling or repairing a hole on the Blackiston Mill Road bridge have not been announced.
Plans for filling or repairing a hole on the Blackiston Mill Road bridge have not been announced.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - With a temporary fix, the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge across Silver Creek is open again.

After the City of Clarksville discovered a large hole forming in the bridge, it was closed on Friday.

It was reopened on Monday after crews installed a temporary metal plate over the hole.

Plans for filling or repairing the hole have not been announced.

