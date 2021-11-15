Blackiston Mill Road bridge reopens with temporary fix

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - With a temporary fix, the Blackiston Mill Road Bridge across Silver Creek is open again.

After the City of Clarksville discovered a large hole forming in the bridge, it was closed on Friday.

It was reopened on Monday after crews installed a temporary metal plate over the hole.

Plans for filling or repairing the hole have not been announced.

