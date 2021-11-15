Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police recovered a body from the Ohio River under the Clark Memorial Bridge, prompting a Louisville Metro police investigation.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said the body was found Monday near a Clark Memorial Bridge pillar close to the Southern Indiana side of the river. It was first spotted just before 1 p.m.

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered the body from near the pillar and brought it to the bank in Louisville near the docking location for the Belle of Louisville.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the department’s homicide unit is conducting the investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

