FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly day; warmer through midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Few sprinkles this afternoon north/northeast of Louisville

NEXT FRONT: Rainy and windy conditions return Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see partly sunny skies through the afternoon as highs climb into the 40s. Areas northeast of the Metro could see sprinkles during the afternoon.

We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight. Lows tonight fall into the 30s.

Southerly wind and sunshine push Tuesday’s high into the 60s. Tuesday night will be a milder night with lows only in the 50s.

After seeing highs near 70° Wednesday afternoon, another cold front brings rain and wind back into the forecast late Wednesday into Thursday. Much colder air takes over behind Thursday’s front.

