Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly day; warmer through midweek

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Few sprinkles this afternoon north/northeast of Louisville
  • NEXT FRONT: Rainy and windy conditions return Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see partly sunny skies through the afternoon as highs climb into the 40s. Areas northeast of the Metro could see sprinkles during the afternoon.

We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight. Lows tonight fall into the 30s.

Southerly wind and sunshine push Tuesday’s high into the 60s. Tuesday night will be a milder night with lows only in the 50s.

After seeing highs near 70° Wednesday afternoon, another cold front brings rain and wind back into the forecast late Wednesday into Thursday. Much colder air takes over behind Thursday’s front.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday Nov. 15, 2021

Most Read

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers try to catch poachers in Bullitt County, KY...
KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday Nov. 15, 2021
The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.
Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/10