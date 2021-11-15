Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Midweek Warm-Up

By Kevin Harned
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 70s make a brief appearance Wednesday
  • Rain likely Thursday
  • Another weekend rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will hang around tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s once again.

We’re expecting dry weather through Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a mostly sunny and much warmer day thanks to a warm front moving through.

High temperatures will surge well into the 60s during the afternoon! Tuesday night is milder with lows in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs will surge into the 70s for many areas on Wednesday with upper 60s elsewhere. It’ll be a mostly cloudy and windy day with increasing rain chances toward evening thanks to a cold front moving in.

Rain chances skyrocket Thursday with the front passing through.

Temperatures will fall back into the 50 on Thursday and 40s Friday.

