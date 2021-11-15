Gene Snyder reopens after crash near Old Henry Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Monday morning car crash resulted in the southbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265) being shut down, clogging traffic during the lunchtime rush.

The crash happened after 7 a.m., according to a TRIMARC traffic alert, on the Snyder near Old Henry Road in Middletown. TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the interstate.

The extent of any injuries has not been confirmed.

The southbound lanes reopened after crews were able to clear the road.

This story will be updated.

