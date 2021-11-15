Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Gene Snyder southbound shut down after crash near Old Henry Road

TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway...
TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the Gene Snyder Freeway after a crash on Monday blocked the southbound lanes.(TRIMARC)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Monday morning car crash resulted in the southbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265) being shut down, clogging traffic during the lunchtime rush.

The crash happened after 7 a.m., according to a TRIMARC traffic alert, on the Snyder near Old Henry Road in Middletown. TRIMARC cameras showed at least one car flipped over in the middle of the interstate.

The extent of any injuries has not been confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police Department investigators are working the crash.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers try to catch poachers in Bullitt County, KY...
KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation
Theresa Devine had been arrested on a DUI charge on Nov. 7 three days before a crash that...
Driver in deadly Oldham County crash had lengthy criminal history including a DUI charge

Latest News

Pictures provided show a large hole that developed within the concrete exposing materials...
Blackiston Mill Road bridge in Clark County closed due to concrete damage
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton placed a moratorium on no-knock warrants last summer during...
I-71 South reopens after 3-car crash in Oldham County
Early Friday morning, heavy machinery from a trailer toppled from a trailer, blocking access to...
Equipment blocks access to Watterson ramp from Bardstown Road after falling from trailer
A man stopped his car on I-265 with a trailer attached to the back and was hit by another...
Man hit, killed on I-265 near La Grange Road