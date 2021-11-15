Gov. Beshear urges vaccinations ahead of the holidays

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - While COVID case numbers in the commonwealth have risen compared to previous weeks, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said it appears numbers have plateaued.

“It is still a very serious level that we are at,” Beshear said.

On Saturday, Kentucky reported 1,561 new cases and 45 additional deaths due to COVID-19. Sunday’s numbers were 747 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

Monday’s report confirmed 726 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is now 5.73 percent.

“When we look at the Delta variant and we look at where hospitals were overrun and how many people have died, we’ve been through hell,” Beshear said. “Thank God we’ve come out of it, most of us have come out on the other side, but we now know we are approaching that time the Delta variant hit us so hard.”

The governor continued to push for COVID vaccines and booster shots as the holidays approach.

“As we approach Thanksgiving and Christmas, remember how deadly it was this time last year,” Beshear said.

The governor said over the weekend, 24,138 new individuals have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine. 425,401 Kentuckians have now received a booster shot.

With the first week vaccines have been approved for 5 to 11-year-olds, 15,163 children in that age range have received their first dose.

