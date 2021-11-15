Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear urges vaccinations ahead of the holidays

Gov. Beshear
Gov. Beshear
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - While COVID case numbers in the commonwealth have risen compared to previous weeks, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said it appears numbers have plateaued.

“It is still a very serious level that we are at,” Beshear said.

On Saturday, Kentucky reported 1,561 new cases and 45 additional deaths due to COVID-19. Sunday’s numbers were 747 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

Monday’s report confirmed 726 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is now 5.73 percent.

“When we look at the Delta variant and we look at where hospitals were overrun and how many people have died, we’ve been through hell,” Beshear said. “Thank God we’ve come out of it, most of us have come out on the other side, but we now know we are approaching that time the Delta variant hit us so hard.”

The governor continued to push for COVID vaccines and booster shots as the holidays approach.

“As we approach Thanksgiving and Christmas, remember how deadly it was this time last year,” Beshear said.

The governor said over the weekend, 24,138 new individuals have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine. 425,401 Kentuckians have now received a booster shot.

With the first week vaccines have been approved for 5 to 11-year-olds, 15,163 children in that age range have received their first dose.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues
The video shows the driver open the door, move some packages in the truck, but never actually...
VIDEO: FedEx truck pulls up to Indiana woman’s home, never delivers package
Symptoms appear one to two weeks after contact with the virus and include high fever, cough,...
Measles outbreak raises concern among health officials
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers try to catch poachers in Bullitt County, KY...
KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation

Latest News

Indiana's secretary of state touts election security
Indiana touts election security during visit from Secretary of State
Ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday to announce opening of new Middletown Library
Middletown library relocates after two-year closure
Louisville Fire and Rescue crews battled a large house fire in the Parkland neighborhood Monday...
Large house fire in Parkland neighborhood displaces 4 residents
This holiday season, the UAW 862 warehouse will be full of wheels, ribbons, and love to prepare...
Thousands of bikes assembled to donate to Louisville families this Christmas