Indiana police get millions to help combat reckless driving

INDIANA (WFIE) - Police departments across Indiana are using grant money to try and cut down on reckless driving in the state.

Officials say reckless driving has gone up during the pandemic.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $1 million to Indiana State Police, and over $5 million was split among almost 200 other police departments in the state.

Officials say they plan to use the money to increase patrols and sobriety checkpoints, starting around Thanksgiving.

