Indiana touts election security during visit from Secretary of State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a renewed push to continue the surety of safe elections ahead of 2022.

Indiana’s Secretary of State is currently visiting each county to see what can be improved upon and what works when it comes to elections.

Following the results of the 2020 elections, the big buzz word was election fraud.

While Kentucky and Indiana were not states be questioned by some Republicans, Indiana’s new Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is working to clear things up with election officials.

“As the chief elections officer of this great state, we are going to spend some time getting to know each of the election officials in each of the 92 counties,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan is just several months into her new post after being appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

At each of her stops she’s discussing 2020 election security, ensuring safety in future elections.

“Here in Indiana, we do more to protect the vote before you cast your vote than most state do in the entire elections process,” Sullivan said.

There are also some areas the secretary said she would like to improve. That begins with educating the entire state on the elections process.

“We are going to put a comprehensive plan together which will communicate to Hoosiers around the state before 2022, where they are more knowledgeable of the elections process here in Indiana,” Sullivan said.

The state is looking to continue some of the high points from 2020, such as high voter turnout and the uptick in early voting.

“And no recounts across all 92 counties, which hasn’t happened in recent history,” Sullivan said.

The state said if it can make those headways during a pandemic, the trend should possibly be able to continue into the future.

In addition to talking with the county clerks, Sullivan is also hosting coffee shop chats where everyday people will get the chance to meet and greet the new Secretary of State.

