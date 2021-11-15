‘It’s not okay’: Mother of 3-year-old shot in south Louisville apartment says shooting was accidental

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a 3-year-old boy shot in a south Louisville apartment complex told WAVE 3 News the shooting was an accident.

“It was definitely an accident,” the woman, who wanted to remain nameless, said. “I don’t really know. It was self-inflicted though. I didn’t know the gun was there.”

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday night at the Oaks at St. Andrews, an apartment complex on Brooklawn Drive. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said the boy was shot in the chest.

“It’s a lot of guilt, because as a mother you’re supposed to protect, provide and love and I feel like I failed at all of that,” his mother said.

Family members took the boy, whose name is also unknown, to UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

He was then sent to Norton Children’s Hospital in an ambulance, where his mother said his condition has improved quickly.

“They moved him off the ICU floor,” she said. “They took the breathing tube out. He’s breathing on his own. The bullet went in and out. It didn’t hit nothing. He don’t have no brain damage. He can walk. He’s talking. He’s eating solid foods. He’s eating whatever he wants. He has toys up there. So, we’re just waiting to see what happens.”

The new details provide a positive turn to a story that could’ve gone much differently. The situation was even scary for the LMPD officers who responded Friday night.

“I was in communication with detectives down at the hospital and I got the call that he was going to live and I just overwhelmingly felt relieved,” LMPD First Division Major Shannon Lauder said. “You know, I don’t know him but when you’re a parent you picture every kid being your kid.”

The boy’s mother said she’s feeling a similar sense of relief. However; she’s still distraught, knowing her son could’ve been killed in an instant.

She said the situation, an accident, serves as a scary reminder to always keep an eye on her children.

“It’s not okay though,” the woman said. “It’s not okay. You definitely have to be aware of your surroundings, who leaves stuff in your house, who you have around, all of that. None of this is okay. Even though it’s an accident, none of it is okay.”

