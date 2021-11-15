Large house fire in Parkland neighborhood displaces 4 residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people have been displaced after Louisville Fire and Rescue crews battled a large house fire in the Parkland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were sent to the 2700 block of Garland Avenue around 12:16 p.m., according to Major Bobby Cooper.

Crews arrived on scene within two minutes and found heavy fire coming from the single-family residence. The fire had also spread to a neighboring home to the east.

Occupants in both buildings had escaped before firefighters arrived, Cooper said.

Cooper said firefighters searched the building and began extinguishing the fire from inside the house while crews outside protected the fire from spreading to surrounding homes.

The fire was put under control within 30 minutes with nearly 30 firefighters responding to the scene, according to Louisville Fire and Rescue.

Crews said the fire caused extensive damage to the home where the fire had started, with the neighboring home sustaining moderate damage.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. Kentuckiana Red Cross is working to assist the 4 citizens who have been displaced.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

