Middletown library relocates after two-year closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville area leaders came together to celebrate the opening of the newly relocated Middletown Library on Monday.

After 10 months of extensive renovation, the 5,200 square-foot facility will restore library services to the Middletown area and is located at 12556 Shelbyville Road, according to the press release.

”We settled on this location for two reasons,” Middletown Mayor Byron Chapman said. “It was a nice looking building and fit well. The city of Middletown owns this property and this building so we are not worried about losing our lease here, expiring or rent going up.”

The library was previously located in the East Government Center and closed in 2019 due to budget cuts.

“The city of Middletown is excited about providing a location for the Middletown Library,” Chapman said. “We value the knowledge and growth of our community. Let us all keep the community spirit alive.”

The $1.2 million project was funded by Louisville Metro and will provide free access to more than 25,000 books, computers, and Wi-Fi, the release said.

“Libraries are one of the cornerstones of our community and provide a wide variety of resources to our residents,” District 17 Councilman Markus Winkler said. “I am very excited about the re-opening of the Middletown Library in this new, beautiful space and can’t wait to come in and see it full of people!”

Representatives from Mayor Greg Fischer’s Office joined City of Middletown Mayor Byron Chapman, members of the Metro Council, and Louisville Free Public Library officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Middletown library on Monday.

