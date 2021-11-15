Police investigating hit and run death in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police are asking for your help in their investigation that began with a hit and run call and ended with the victim dying.

It happened Friday night in front of the Double Kwik on Highway 15.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a severely injured man who had been hit by a car. Once he was taken to the hospital, police gathered evidence from the scene, including a drivers side mirror that they believe come off of the car involved in the incident.

Officers are still trying to gather additional evidence, including surveillance video from the gas station, to see if they can identify the car involved.

We’re told this is an active investigation.

Officials are not releasing the man’s name until they are sure his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hazard Police Department at 606-436-2222.

